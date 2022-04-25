Rockford gets more than five million dollars in unexpected tax revenue through March

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford reported some surprising revenues at their financial meeting on Monday.
Through March, the city posted more than six point one million dollars in revenues over their projected budget, with the vast majority of that sum coming from replacement tax.
Replacement tax essentially is a corporate income tax collected by the state which is then sent out to local governments like Rockford.
Through March, the city has made more than seven million dollars off that tax alone, accounting for more than five million of the current surplus. With that tax being corporate, the extra money hasn't come from any one person in the Rockford community, and not necessarily any corporations in Rockford as it's a state-wide tax.
While five million is a nice nest egg for the city to hold onto, the city's finance director Carrie Haggerty says that figure only amounts to about three percent of the city's annual budget. With that in mind, she says the city will keep that extra money in the general fund to account for shortfalls in other taxes or higher expenses in things like police overtime.
"Five million dollars can go a long way to helping covering any variances or shortfalls in those revenue sources before the end of the year," Haggerty said. "Obviously we hope that's not the case, but for now that money is just going to stay in the general fund until we know how the year is going to end."
Haggerty said this increased money from the replacement tax is also unreliable since it is a historically volatile revenue generator.
