Rockford gets a new food pantry at Galapagos Charter School

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local school is providing a vital resource for those who need it the most in the community.
Galapagos Rockford Charter School announced the grand opening of the Galapagos Food Pantry Wednesday.
The school partnered with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to have the pantry, providing food staples and acting as a hub for meal relief in the Rockford community.
Deanna Hull, Social Worker at Galapagos, says the pantry provides an important service for their own neighbors.
"It is the first opening and as we grow, I think we'll be able to meet more needs and help support the community and the families," Hull says. "It means a lot to them and it means a lot to us here at Galapagos."
The pantry will be open the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Galapagos Rockford Charter School is located at 2605 School St.