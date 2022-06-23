Rockford gas prices slightly higher than national average

Lowest prices in our area, as of June 23 at 3:00 p.m.:
- Gas Depot, Rockford, $5.07
- A 33 Gas and Food, Rockford, $5.08
- Shell, Rockford, $5.35
- Mobil, Rockford, $5.39
- Mobil, Rockford, $5.40
Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average price of gas in the nation has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97 a gallon.
In the Rockford area, gasoline prices have fallen 1.8 cents cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.24 per gallon.
Prices in Rockford are 35.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $2.09 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“It’s been a scorching summer at the pump with record prices set in every state. While we may see brief relief here and there, the high prices don’t seem to be holding many Americans back from hitting the road with the economy fully reopen,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“While we may see relief as we approach July 4, and potentially after, the volatility in markets remains high. We still could see a super spike in gas prices later this summer, should a hurricane threaten Gulf Coast oil refineries or oil platforms. Motorists should know that while we may see small relief today, risks remain that prices could go up at a moment's notice and set new records again.”