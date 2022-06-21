Rockford gas prices fall, under $5 a gallon

Lowest prices in our area, as of June 16 at 9:45 a.m.:
- A 33 Gas and Food, Rockford, $5.08
- Mobil, Rockford, $5.35
- BP, Rockford, $5.35
- Shell, Rockford, $5.35
- Circle K, Rockford, $5.38
Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average price of gas in the nation has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97 a gallon yesterday.
In the Rockford area, gasoline prices have fallen 1.8 cents cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.24 per gallon.
Prices in Rockford are 37.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $1.92 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"I'm hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn't yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we're lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such."