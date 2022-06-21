 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values up to 107 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lee, Boone and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rockford gas prices fall, under $5 a gallon

Gas prices continue downward trend

Lowest prices in our area, as of June 16 at 9:45 a.m.:

  1. A 33 Gas and Food, Rockford, $5.08
  2. Mobil, Rockford, $5.35
  3. BP, Rockford, $5.35
  4. Shell, Rockford, $5.35
  5. Circle K, Rockford, $5.38

Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average price of gas in the nation has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97 a gallon yesterday. 

In the Rockford area, gasoline prices have fallen 1.8 cents cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.24 per gallon.

Prices in Rockford are 37.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $1.92 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"I'm hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn't yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we're lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such."

