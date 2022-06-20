Rockford gas prices fall but still remain above 5 dollars a gallon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Drivers are seeing some relief at the pump for the first time in weeks as the national average for gasoline is back under the $5 range
GasBuddy reports that the average price of gas has fallen about 1.8 cents in the past week. Gas still is averaging about $5.24 per gallon. Prices are still almost 40 cents higher than a month ago and stand about $2 higher than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says that he is hopeful that the downward trend may continue this week, "we could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we're lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such."