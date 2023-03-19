 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford firefighters rush to house fire Sunday evening, bedroom damaged

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Fire (3/19/2023)

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 600 block of N. Central Ave. Sunday evening.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from a window on the north side of the home.

Firefighters entered the home and began searching for anyone inside.

A woman was removed and transported to Swedish-American Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no one else inside.

The fire was contained to a bedroom, but the rest of the home suffered heavy smoke damage.

Damages are estimated at $25,000 dollars.

As of Sunday evening, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
 

Tags

Recommended for you