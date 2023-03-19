Rockford firefighters rush to house fire Sunday evening, bedroom damaged

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 600 block of N. Central Ave. Sunday evening.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from a window on the north side of the home.
Firefighters entered the home and began searching for anyone inside.
A woman was removed and transported to Swedish-American Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no one else inside.
The fire was contained to a bedroom, but the rest of the home suffered heavy smoke damage.
Damages are estimated at $25,000 dollars.
Crews are on scene of a working residential fire in the 600 block of N. Central. pic.twitter.com/7mXzEie7Vp— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 19, 2023
As of Sunday evening, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.