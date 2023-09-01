 Skip to main content
Rockford Fire responds to unoccupied home overnight

ROCKFORD — At 5:21 a.m., Rockford Fire responded to a reported fire in an occupied dwelling in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street.

Units arrived and quickly controlled the fire that was found in the back bedroom.

The damage is estimated at $500 and the fire is currently under investigation.

