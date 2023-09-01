Rockford Fire responds to unoccupied home overnight

ROCKFORD — At 5:21 a.m., Rockford Fire responded to a reported fire in an occupied dwelling in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street.
At 5:21am, RFD units responded to a reported fire in an unoccupied dwelling. Units arrived and quickly controlled the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/yPsXGYAgeM— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) September 1, 2023
Units arrived and quickly controlled the fire that was found in the back bedroom.
The damage is estimated at $500 and the fire is currently under investigation.