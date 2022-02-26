 Skip to main content
Rockford Fire responds to garage fire Friday afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford firefighters respond to a garage fire Friday afternoon.

The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the 2600 block of Hanson St. for a detached garage on fire just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters saw fire coming out from three sides of the single-car garage.

RFD says firefighters got the fire under control within 10 minutes. No one was hurt in the blaze.

The garage is considered a total loss with damage estimated around $10,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

