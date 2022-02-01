Rockford Fire on scene of an apartment fire Tuesday Night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — According to Rockford Fire on Twitter, crews responded to a structure fire at 4100 Auburn Street in Rockford.
Upon arrival, firefighters found fire in multiple apartments that extended to the outside of the building.
A total of four apartments were impacted as a result of this incident.
Investigators are on scene and working to determine origin and cause at this time.
One person was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.