Rockford Fire on scene of an apartment fire Tuesday Night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — According to Rockford Fire on Twitter, crews responded to a structure fire at 4100 Auburn Street in Rockford.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire in multiple apartments that extended to the outside of the building.
 
A total of four apartments were impacted as a result of this incident. 
 
Investigators are on scene and working to determine origin and cause at this time. 
 
One person was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. 
 
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available. 

