Rockford Fire investigates house fire late Saturday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Fire says they are investigating a house fire overnight.
Firefighters were called to a report of a house fire in the 200 block of Clare Ave. just just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Crews saw smoke coming out of the house as they were getting to the scene. The fire was out in about 10 to 15 minutes, according to Rockford Fire.
Everyone in the house had escaped by the time firefighters had arrived. No one was injured in the blaze.
The first floor of the house was damaged by the fire with smoke damage throughout the home. The damage is estimated at $40,000.
The fire is still under investigation by the Rockford Fire Department.