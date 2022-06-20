Rockford fire fighters battling the heat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Fire Department battled a string of fires across Rockford today. With temperatures on the rise how does the RFD battle the threat for heat related illnesses?
Firefighters Battling the Heat:
Three separate fires burned across the Rockford area as temperatures soared into the upper 90's today.
We often talk about checking on elderly and children when the temperatures rise but you might not think about first responders and how they deal with the heat and humidity.
A complete set of firefighters gear weigh between 30 to 60 pounds not including any other tools or equipment that firefighters carry. Division Chief of Rockford Fire Department Matthew Knott says that it is early to see such a stretch of hot days and that heat tends to magnify situations that firefighters have do handle.
"We are working hard to make sure crews are rotated and that we are able to provide relief to them as need be. We are also partnered with RMTD to provide a bus with air conditioning to larger fire scenes or if needed to provide relief to crews that need it." Chief Knott stated, at many of the fires today a cooler with cold Gatorade and water was provided as was a bucket of cool water on the trucks.
Chief Knott says that this is the time of year that everyone wants to go outside and enjoy the nice weather. Knott suggests that everyone is cautious and make sure we are grilling and enjoying the outdoors carefully.
"As we go into the hotter months lets make sure we look out for each other, checking on our neighbors and checking in on the elderly residents that are nearby and even elderly family members just to make sure they are safe and stay cool."
Fires across Rockford today:
The first fire today was on 15th Ave for a residential structure fire where crews reported that smoke was coming from the second floor. No one was hurt in the fire but one cat was rescued from the residence and provided oxygen on the scene. The residents were displaced as a result of the fire and have been put in contact with Red Cross. The fire remains under investigation.
The second fire happened in the backyard of an Island Ave home. The fire was started in the yard but then spread to a fence and to the neighbors dethatched garage. Luckily, no vehicles were in the garage at the time of the fire and both residence were home when the fire started. No one was hurt and this fire has been deemed accidental.
The third fire happened on 5th Ave on an abandoned garage that was attached to a house. Additional units were called in due to the nature of the fire. This fire is still under investigation and we will update the story as more information is released.