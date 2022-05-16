 Skip to main content
Rockford Fire Department saves ducklings

Rockford Police Department duckling rescue

Courtesy of the Rockford Fire Department Twitter account, @RockfordFire

ROCKFORD -- Early Monday morning, Rockford firefighters from Station 1 were flagged down by concerned residents near Court Street and Van Wie Avenue.

Once on site, the firefighters discovered eight ducklings trapped in a street storm sewer.

As Rockford Fire's tweet said, "The mom certainly very happy to be safely reunited with them all!"

