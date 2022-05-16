Rockford Fire Department saves ducklings

ROCKFORD -- Early Monday morning, Rockford firefighters from Station 1 were flagged down by concerned residents near Court Street and Van Wie Avenue.
Once on site, the firefighters discovered eight ducklings trapped in a street storm sewer.
As Rockford Fire's tweet said, "The mom certainly very happy to be safely reunited with them all!"
