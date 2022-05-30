 Skip to main content
Rockford Fire Department responds to residential fire call

ROCKFORD -- The Rockford Fire Department has just responded to a structure fire call around the 1000 block of 31st Street.

The Fire Department sent out a tweet with pictures of the situation:

Information about damages and injuries are not known at this time.

The Rockford Police Department requests that the public avoid this area where firefighters work to clear the scene.