Rockford Fire Department responds to residential fire call

ROCKFORD -- The Rockford Fire Department has just responded to a structure fire call around the 1000 block of 31st Street.
The Fire Department sent out a tweet with pictures of the situation:
.@RockfordFire is on scene of a structure fire at 1000 31st Street. pic.twitter.com/XHyxyM2bE3— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) May 30, 2022
Information about damages and injuries are not known at this time.
The Rockford Police Department requests that the public avoid this area where firefighters work to clear the scene.