Rockford Fire Department declared winner in 'Battle of the Badges' blood drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, the Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) held an award presentation for the winner of the Rockford Battle of the Badges blood drive.

The Rockford Fire Department was named the winner with a trophy, beating out the Rockford Police Department who has won for the last five years.

The Police Department collected 203 donations, while the Fire Department collected 248 donations.

From July 10 through the 14, both departments and other city leaders encouraged the community to donate blood to help save lives.

“We are excited to partner with the Rockford Fire and Police Departments, as well as the City of Rockford, to host the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive,” said Lisa Entrikin, CEO at the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

“We are thankful for the departments’ help in supporting our local hospitals and those in need of blood. The summer season is especially challenging for blood collection as people are traveling, so we encourage community members to come out and help up stock our shelves and save lives.”