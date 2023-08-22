Rockford Fire crews rescue family from house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A family in Rockford was rescued after their home caught fire overnight.

It happened near the 1400 Block of Magnolia St. just after 4 a.m.

The first fire units to arrive on the scene reported fire and smoke coming from the rear of the building.

Crews were able to rescue two children, one adult, and a dog, according to the department's social media.

The fire was put out in approximately 30 minutes.

Fire and smoke damaged the home and the Red Cross is currently helping the family.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.