Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON
EDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon heat
index values of 110 to 115 expected, with locally higher values
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ Wednesday to 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rockford Fire crews rescue family from house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
1400 magnolia street RFD photos
Rockford Fire Department

Rockford Fire crews rescue family

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A family in Rockford was rescued after their home caught fire overnight. 

It happened near the 1400 Block of Magnolia St. just after 4 a.m. 

The first fire units to arrive on the scene reported fire and smoke coming from the rear of the building.

Crews were able to rescue two children, one adult, and a dog, according to the department's social media. 

The fire was put out in approximately 30 minutes.

Fire and smoke damaged the home and the Red Cross is currently helping the family.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

