 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford Fire crews battle overnight garage fire

  • Updated
  • 0
F05tdI7WYAMGCY3.jpg
F05tdI8WAAA-nd4.jpg

ROCKFORD — At around midnight heading into Thursday morning, Rockford Fire crews were called to a garage fire on LaCresta Drive.

LaCresta Fire

One resident in the home nearby initially smelled smoke while watching TV before the smoke detectors activated. He found the garage on fire.

Only one of the house's occupants was outside when the first fire crews arrived on scene, causing them to search inside for the second person while the fire was attacked from the outside. 

The second resident was later found outside in the rear of the home. She was unarmed and escaped with her pet cat.

After an investigation, carelessly discarded cigarettes in the garage were the cause of the fire.

The couple was not able to remain in their home, and no people or pets were injured.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you