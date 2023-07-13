Rockford Fire crews battle overnight garage fire

ROCKFORD — At around midnight heading into Thursday morning, Rockford Fire crews were called to a garage fire on LaCresta Drive.
One resident in the home nearby initially smelled smoke while watching TV before the smoke detectors activated. He found the garage on fire.
Only one of the house's occupants was outside when the first fire crews arrived on scene, causing them to search inside for the second person while the fire was attacked from the outside.
The second resident was later found outside in the rear of the home. She was unarmed and escaped with her pet cat.
After an investigation, carelessly discarded cigarettes in the garage were the cause of the fire.
At 12:00AM Rockford Firefighters responded to the 5800 block of LaCresta Dr. for a residential structure fire. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes and no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/HBxTcudwCD— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) July 13, 2023
The couple was not able to remain in their home, and no people or pets were injured.