Rockford Fire and Police Departments exceed their overtime budgets in January

ROCKFORD (WREX) — New data from the City of Rockford shows the city's firefighters and police officers have been using more overtime so far this year.
The City's January financial report shows that, based on the month of January, both departments are on pace to go over their overtime budgets this year.
The Rockford Fire Department has used 19% of their overtime budget in just the first month of the year, an increase of more than $230,000 from January 2021.
The Rockford Police Department, in January, used 10% of their annual overtime budget. RPD spent about $100,000 more on overtime in January than one year before.
City officials did not list a reason for the increase in overtime in the report.
It is also currently unclear whether there will be money to cover the departments if the trends continue and they go over their budgets.