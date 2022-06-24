Rockford Family Initiative holds pro-life rally celebrating overturn of Roe v. Wade

ROCKFORD -- Rockford Family Initiative will gather with pro-life advocates today to celebrate the Supreme Court's recent ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.
The rally will take place at 5:00 p.m. at the Federal Courthouse located at 327 South Church Street in Rockford.
“Roe v. Wade has been an open wound in our body politic ever since the day it was decided more than 49 years ago,” said Kevin Rilott, President of the Rockford Family Initiative.
“But today the healing can finally begin, starting with state laws that protect human life in the womb and provide help and hope for their mothers.”
Rilott continued, “Today we celebrate this historic decision. But we know that here in Illinois we sadly have extreme laws that allow abortion up until the moment of birth. We will continue fighting, using every peaceful and legal means, for the complete abolition of abortion in our state. We’re eager to create a new future in Illinois, in which every unborn child is welcomed and every family is supported by the community.”