Rockford Ethnic Heritage Museum unveils new exhibit for Black History Month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As Black History Month begins, a local museum is reflecting on the history of African American activism in the Rockford area and across the country.
The African American Gallery of the Ethnic Heritage Museum unveiled their new exhibit dedicated to Black history Sunday.
The exhibit features the accomplishments of the Black Panther Party and the influence that the movement striving for African American equality had on the Rockford area.
Included in the exhibit are profiles of some national members of the party as well as a profile of Monk Teba (Willie Kent), a Rockford member of the Black Panthers, and a tribute to the late Congressman Bobby Rush, who founded the Illinois Black Panther Party.
"Every February, we try to do a different exhibit to honor something regarding Black history, so this year we decided to do the Black Panthers," says David Ruffin, Director and Curator of the African American Gallery. "I think if you come down to look at the exhibit, you'll get a feel of some of their accomplishments and some of the things we should still work on."
General admission to visit the new exhibit is $5 for students, $7 per individual and $15 per family. Admission is free to members of the Ethnic Heritage Museum.
The exhibit will be on display at the museum, located at 1129 S. Main St., until the end of April.