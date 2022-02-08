Rockford employees offered incentives to help fill vacancies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford city council members took a step to help fill job openings with the city.
Council members approved a new incentive program Monday night that will offer employees as much as $500 for referring successful job applicants to fill the vacancies.
Officials with the city say they've had more and more openings over the years.
"I mean we average over the last three years, 140 vacancies. During different times we had about a fifty percent increase in 2021," Todd Cagnoni, the city's administrator told 13 WREX.
According to the Rockford Register Star, employees can earn up to $500 for a successful referral under the incentive program. If someone the employee refers last 90 days, they are paid $150 under the program, another $150 for six months and an additional $200 if their referral works for the city for at least a year.