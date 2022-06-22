Rockford driver found with 8 grams of cocaine, handgun

ROCKFORD -- On Tuesday, June 21 around 7:15 p.m., Rockford police officers stopped a vehicle in the 1600 block of Price Street.
The driver, 37-year-old Rockford resident Anthony McIntrye, was found to be in possession of over six grams of cocaine.
While investigating the vehicle, officers were able to locate a handgun, handgun magazine, an additional two grams of cocaine, and 16 Ecstacy pills.
Once the facts were reviewed, the following charges were issued:
- Armed Habitual Criminal
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance
- Outstanding Warrant