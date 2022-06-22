 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford driver found with 8 grams of cocaine, handgun

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights Generic

Police lights generic

 By Audrey Moon

ROCKFORD -- On Tuesday, June 21 around 7:15 p.m., Rockford police officers stopped a vehicle in the 1600 block of Price Street. 

The driver, 37-year-old Rockford resident Anthony McIntrye, was found to be in possession of over six grams of cocaine. 

While investigating the vehicle, officers were able to locate a handgun, handgun magazine, an additional two grams of cocaine, and 16 Ecstacy pills. 

Once the facts were reviewed, the following charges were issued:

  • Armed Habitual Criminal
  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
  • Unlawful Use of a Weapon
  • 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Outstanding Warrant

Tags

Recommended for you