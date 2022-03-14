Rockford developer appointed to the President's Advisory Committee on the Arts

WASHINGTON (WREX) — A Rockford developer has been appointed to President Joe Biden's Advisory Committee on the Arts.
Sunil Puri was one of 14 people the White House announced on the President's Advisory Committee on the Arts (PACA).
Puri was born in India and moved to Rockford when he was 19 in 1979. In 1984, he founded First Midwest Group, which has expanded the hotel, restaurant, self-storage, and gaming industries.
Puri previously served as a commissioner for President Obama on the White House Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
The Puri Family also created the Puri School of Business at Rockford University in 2014.
The committee was established in 1958 by President Eisenhower and serves as a national forum, giving its members the opportunity to share with the Kennedy Center their views on the Center’s artistic programming.