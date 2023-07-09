Rockford community calls the murder of a 10-year-old girl a tragedy

ROCKFORD — A 10-year-old girl murdered leaves neighbors concerned, describing the incident as a tragedy.

Saturday evening, the 10-year-old girl was found near the 1200 block of 9th Avenue, unresponsive, and rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The suspect, Antonio Monroe, is hospitalized. Once Monroe is released, he will be in the custody of the Winnebago County Jail.

Eli Durante lives just a few doors away from the spot of the crime. Durante is concerned to see such a tragedy happen so close to home.

"I was devastated. I thought it was a woman. I thought maybe somebody had overdosed. Then I found out it was a kid. That's not acceptable,” said Durante.

According to Durante, the location where the child was found is near an abandoned, blighted property, attracting squatters. Durante thinks cleaning up these areas could be a step toward better-protecting children.

"There's a lot of squatter’s that come in there. I try to chase them out. There's only so much I can do to chase them away. I've called the city. I've called Rockford Police,” said Durante.

The neighborhood is only a two-minute drive from Living Faith Tabernacle. Pastor Ronald Miller was deeply saddened to hear about the girl's death.

"No child, no person should lose their life. I think that's very sad, but that does not represent us as a community,” said Pastor Miller.

Miller says the community must band together to help prevent this from happening to any child in the future.

"The community has to be proactive when you see things going on. You have to Report it. You have to talk about it in the community,” said Pastor Miller.

13 WREX has spoken to one relative of the family. They are asking for space during their time of grief.

A GoFundMe webpage has been set up for the child and her family. If you are interested in donating, visit the site.