Rockford coin laundry offers free laundry for Rockford Public School 205 students

ROCKFORD -- Local laundromat 5 Alarm Coin Laundry announced June 8 via a Facebook post that the business will offer free laundry for Rockford Public School 205 students.
On Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Rockford Public School students can do their laundry for free.
The program will be held throughout the summer at both 5 Alarm locations: 3110 South Alpine Road and 3939 West Riverside Boulevard.
This event is sponsored in part by Molina Health Care and the Rockford Police department.
Visit 5 Alarm Coin Laundry's website for more information.