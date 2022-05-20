Rockford City Market opens for its 13th season Friday; what you need to know

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 2022 Rockford City Market opens this Friday, May 20, at 4 p.m. 13 WREX has you covered. Crews will be live throughout the day with a look at attendance, vendors, music and more.
The City of Rockford announced a travel advisory for visitors. State Street will be closed from Madison Street to Wyman Street. Travelers heading West are encouraged to use Jefferson Street. Traffic heading eastbound is prompted to utilize Chestnut Street.
Road closures will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday.
All roads should be back open by 10:30 p.m.
The Indoor and Outdoor Rockford City Market will soon be crawling with 70 local vendors and hundreds of visitors.
It's the 13th year and Market Executive Director Cathy McDermott says there are a lot of new activities for families to try.
It comes at a time where COVID-19 cases are on the rise. According to the Winnebago County Health Department, the community is now under High Community Level of COVID-19.
In a release, the Winnebago County Health Department is reporting an increase in case rates in the community and hospitalizations.
Health officials are advising people to take additional actions to protect themselves and those around them.
The public is advised to wear a mask in a public indoor setting regardless of vaccination status and avoid crowded spaces.
In the last seven days, the COVID-19 case rate in Winnebago County has exceeded 200 cases per 100,000.
"This phase of the pandemic emphasizes self-care.” said Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator for the Winnebago County Health Department.
“Due to the High Community Level of COVID-19, all individuals regardless of vaccination status are strongly encouraged to wear masks when in public indoor settings. If you test positive for COVID-19 contact your healthcare provider right away to see if treatment options are right for you, even if you currently have mild symptoms. Let’s work together to have a safe, healthy, and fun summer.”
13 News will provide updates tonight on 13 News at 5 and 13 News at 6.
"This year we just had a really great group of applicants, most got approved. We look at a lot of different things," explained McDermott. "It's probably one of the biggest groups we have had; about the same amount as 2019, a little bit more."
McDermott says food trucks will rotate each week from both ends of the market, near the State Street Bridge and at the Jefferson Street. A Veggie Valet Service will be provided to those who want to drop off their purchased goodies and pick them up when they're ready. This will be located at the Market Info Booth.
A big change is the closure of State Street. It will closed from west of Madison Street across the bridge to Wyman Street.
"On State Street, there are a few different rotating things. There is a rotating park district activity, that they will bring something fun each week. We also have a new larger area. It will rotate between the library bus, the RVC Technology Bus, we have axe throwing that we will call every couple of weeks and then some other ones that we will sprinkle in there," said McDermott.
McDermott hopes visitors will come out to support local businesses and help them grow.
There are 20 Rockford City Market dates this season with the last one being Sept. 30.