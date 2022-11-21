Rockford City Council passes flat tax levy and balanced budget for 2023

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford City Council passed a flat property tax levy and a balanced 2023 budget with general fund expenses of $193.1 million.
So, what does that mean for you? The levy/tax rate wasn't increased, however if your property gained value you might have to pay more.
“I’m thrilled that we are once again able to approve a balanced budget with no increase in property taxes,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. “I think it’s critical that we remain good stewards of tax dollars. I’m proud of our City Council and our staff for developing a budget that allows us to live within our means, while still providing essential services to our residents."
Other important items included in the budget:
- No increase in property taxes.
- $1.5 million annual contribution to Rockford Promise from casino revenue.
- This supports the Rockford Promise NIU Scholarship, which provides students who live in Rockford, attend Rockford Public Schools and earn a 3.0 GPA with the opportunity to earn a degree at NIU tuition-free.
- An additional $3.3 million in state mandated pension contributions.
- Dedicates additional resources to address code enforcement challenges.
- Invests in the Rockford Police Department’s and the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention’s enforcement, prevention and intervention initiatives.
Back in August, Mayor Tom McNamara wrote a letter asking all elected leaders to keep their respective property tax levy flat and, if able, to reduce it.
"This year is the quadrennial reassessment – that means that each and every property will be reassessed. I strongly believe the reassessment will lead to high property values and, if we couple these property value increases with no new property tax increases, we can reduce our property tax rate.," McNamara writes in his letter. "A reduction in our rate will make our community more attractive as a relocation destination for residents and businesses, as well as help keep our current residents and businesses here."