 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford City Council approves 6-year growth agreement with Visitor's Bureau

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford-City-Hall.jpg

ROCKFORD -- The Rockford City Council announced today a new six-year operating agreement with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau (RACVB.)

The two organizations have been in partnership since 1984. 

RACVB's hopes that it will again see "pre-pandemic growth that saw tourism growing in Winnebago County faster than all the other large Illinois counties, matching growth in Cook County."

In a recent letter to stakeholders and partners, Chairwoman of the Board Jennifer Furst wrote,

"Bolstered by this renewed commitment from the City and powered by our volunteers and partners, we will continue to attract tournament directors, athletes and fans to our superior sporting venues and meeting planners and attendees to our conference facilities.

We will continue to produce destination-defining events, beautification and placemaking initiatives. We will continue to promote the hotels, attractions, shops, restaurants and neighborhoods that positively define Rockford."

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you