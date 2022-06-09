Rockford City Council approves 6-year growth agreement with Visitor's Bureau

ROCKFORD -- The Rockford City Council announced today a new six-year operating agreement with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau (RACVB.)
The two organizations have been in partnership since 1984.
RACVB's hopes that it will again see "pre-pandemic growth that saw tourism growing in Winnebago County faster than all the other large Illinois counties, matching growth in Cook County."
In a recent letter to stakeholders and partners, Chairwoman of the Board Jennifer Furst wrote,
"Bolstered by this renewed commitment from the City and powered by our volunteers and partners, we will continue to attract tournament directors, athletes and fans to our superior sporting venues and meeting planners and attendees to our conference facilities.
We will continue to produce destination-defining events, beautification and placemaking initiatives. We will continue to promote the hotels, attractions, shops, restaurants and neighborhoods that positively define Rockford."