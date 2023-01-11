Rockford Christian rises to 4th in state rankings

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a hard-fought win over Pecatonica earlier this week, Rockford Christian's boys jumped to No. 4 in the Associated Press 2-A state rankings. Pecatonica dropped a spot to No. 3 in the 1-A poll. Scales Mound is just outside of the top ten as well.
In girls basketball, Byron takes the No. 6 spot in the 2-A girls poll, while Galena sits atop the 1-A poll as the Lady Pirates look to make a run at a state championship after falling just short last year. The complete rankings for both boys and girls are below.
BOYS
Class 4A
1. Kenwood (8) 14-2
2. Whitney Young (4) 14-4
3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 18-1
4. Moline 15-2
5. Joliet West 15-4
6. Rolling Meadows 17-2
7. Curie 12-4
8. Lyons 13-2
9. Brother Rice 16-2
10. Quincy 15-2
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 12. Proviso East 8. Geneva 4. Libertyville 3. Belleville East 3. New Trier 2. O'Fallon 1.
Class 3A
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (7) 15-0
2. Simeon (6) 14-1
3. Chicago Mt. Carmel 17-1
4. Metamora 14-2
5. Decatur MacArthur 16-1
6. Hillcrest 15-2
7. East St. Louis 9-3
8. Lemont 14-2
9. Hyde Park 15-2
10. Grayslake Central 15-1
Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 21. Richwoods 12. Burlington Central 7. Mt. Zion 4.
Class 2A
1. Princeton (13) 17-0
2. Fairbury Prairie Central (1) 15-1
3. Columbia (2) 16-2
4. Rockford Christian 18-0
5. Breese Central 16-2
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 13-2
7. Williamsville 13-1
8. DePaul College Prep 10-6
9. Rockridge 12-3
10. Teutopolis 14-3
Others receiving votes: Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 21. Beecher 20. Normal University 14. Massac County 8. Rockford Lutheran 6. Seneca 6. Pinckneyville 5. Reed-Custer 4. Carterville 4. Vienna 1.
Class 1A
1. Jacksonville Routt (13) 15-1
2. Decatur Lutheran (2) 16-0
3. Pecatonica 14-2
4. Altamont 14-3
5. Waterloo Gibault 15-3
6. Augusta Southeastern 13-3
7. Illini Bluffs 16-3
8. New Berlin 12-3
9. Camp Point Central 14-3
10. Centralia Christ Our Rock 15-0
(tie) Casey-Westfield 11-4
Others receiving votes: Scales Mound 26. Catlin (Salt Fork) 25. North Clay 18. Griggsville-Perry 5. Tuscola 4. South Beloit 3. Manley 3. Nokomis 2. Winchester-West Central 2. Beecher City 1. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.
GIRLS
Class 4A
1. Geneva (5) 14-2
2. Fremd (2) 17-1
3. Bolingbrook (1) 14-1
4. Alton 17-0
5. Normal Community 18-0
6. Maine South 14-3
7. Hersey 16-4
8. O'Fallon 17-3
9. Kenwood 14-3
10. Naperville North 14-6
Others receiving votes: Lake Zurich 9. Loyola 5. Benet 4. Whitney Young 4. Libertyville 3. Hononegah 2.
Class 3A
1. Nazareth (7) 16-1
2. Peoria Central 16-2
3. Peoria Notre Dame 16-1
4. Lincoln (2) 21-0
5. Carmel 14-3
6. Montini 13-4
7. Washington 16-2
8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 14-3
9. Galesburg 18-4
10. Geneseo 14-4
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5. Dunlap 4. Rockford Boylan 3. St. Ignatius 3. Mahomet-Seymour 2. Taylorville 1.
Class 2A
1. Quincy Notre Dame (11) 18-1
2. Teutopolis 17-2
3. Petersburg PORTA (1) 18-0
(tie) Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 19-3
5. Peotone 16-0
6. Paris 19-1
(tie) Byron 15-2
8. Fieldcrest 17-2
9. Central Southeastern 16-2
10. Princeton 16-2
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 21. Pana 5. Monmouth-Roseville 5. Eureka 3. Stillman Valley 3. Breese Central 3. DePaul College Prep 2. Sherrard 1. Canton 1.
Class 1A
1. Galena (9) 18-0
2. Mendon Unity 16-2
3. Tuscola (1) 20-0
4. Okawville (1) 16-3
5. Brown County 19-2
6. Neoga 19-2
7. Havana 16-3
8. Effingham St. Anthony 16-4
9. Christopher 16-1
10. Father McGivney Catholic 16-2
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 12. Elmwood 8. Carrollton 7. Hardin County 3. Orangeville 2. Amboy 2. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Woodlawn 1. Hardin Calhoun 1. Tri-County 1. Woodland 1.