Rockford Christian rises to 4th in state rankings

Christian Cummings

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a hard-fought win over Pecatonica earlier this week, Rockford Christian's boys jumped to No. 4 in the Associated Press 2-A state rankings. Pecatonica dropped a spot to No. 3 in the 1-A poll. Scales Mound is just outside of the top ten as well.

In girls basketball, Byron takes the No. 6 spot in the 2-A girls poll, while Galena sits atop the 1-A poll as the Lady Pirates look to make a run at a state championship after falling just short last year. The complete rankings for both boys and girls are below.

BOYS

Class 4A

 1. Kenwood (8) 14-2 

 2. Whitney Young (4) 14-4 

 3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 18-1 

 4. Moline 15-2 

 5. Joliet West 15-4 

 6. Rolling Meadows 17-2 

 7. Curie 12-4 

 8. Lyons 13-2 

 9. Brother Rice 16-2 

10. Quincy 15-2 

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 12. Proviso East 8. Geneva 4. Libertyville 3. Belleville East 3. New Trier 2. O'Fallon 1.

Class 3A

 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (7) 15-0 

 2. Simeon (6) 14-1 

 3. Chicago Mt. Carmel 17-1 

 4. Metamora 14-2 

 5. Decatur MacArthur 16-1 

 6. Hillcrest 15-2 

 7. East St. Louis 9-3 

 8. Lemont 14-2 

 9. Hyde Park 15-2 

10. Grayslake Central 15-1 

Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 21. Richwoods 12. Burlington Central 7. Mt. Zion 4.

Class 2A

 1. Princeton (13) 17-0 

 2. Fairbury Prairie Central (1) 15-1 

 3. Columbia (2) 16-2 

 4. Rockford Christian 18-0 

 5. Breese Central 16-2 

 6. St. Joseph-Ogden 13-2 

 7. Williamsville 13-1 

 8. DePaul College Prep 10-6 

 9. Rockridge 12-3 

10. Teutopolis 14-3 

Others receiving votes: Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 21. Beecher 20. Normal University 14. Massac County 8. Rockford Lutheran 6. Seneca 6. Pinckneyville 5. Reed-Custer 4. Carterville 4. Vienna 1.

Class 1A                    

 1. Jacksonville Routt (13) 15-1   

 2. Decatur Lutheran (2)  16-0    

 3. Pecatonica                14-2      

 4. Altamont                 14-3        

 5. Waterloo Gibault      15-3       

 6. Augusta Southeastern 13-3     

 7. Illini Bluffs                16-3       

 8. New Berlin               12-3 

 9. Camp Point Central   14-3 

10. Centralia Christ Our Rock 15-0

(tie) Casey-Westfield 11-4 

Others receiving votes: Scales Mound 26. Catlin (Salt Fork) 25. North Clay 18. Griggsville-Perry 5. Tuscola 4. South Beloit 3. Manley 3. Nokomis 2. Winchester-West Central 2. Beecher City 1. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A

 1. Geneva (5) 14-2 

 2. Fremd (2) 17-1 

 3. Bolingbrook (1) 14-1 

 4. Alton 17-0 

 5. Normal Community 18-0 

 6. Maine South 14-3 

 7. Hersey 16-4 

 8. O'Fallon 17-3 

 9. Kenwood 14-3 

10. Naperville North 14-6 

Others receiving votes: Lake Zurich 9. Loyola 5. Benet 4. Whitney Young 4. Libertyville 3. Hononegah 2.

Class 3A

 1. Nazareth (7) 16-1 

 2. Peoria Central 16-2 

 3. Peoria Notre Dame 16-1 

 4. Lincoln (2) 21-0 

 5. Carmel 14-3 

 6. Montini 13-4 

 7. Washington 16-2 

 8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 14-3 

 9. Galesburg 18-4 

10. Geneseo 14-4 

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5. Dunlap 4. Rockford Boylan 3. St. Ignatius 3. Mahomet-Seymour 2. Taylorville 1.

Class 2A

 1. Quincy Notre Dame (11) 18-1 

 2. Teutopolis 17-2 

 3. Petersburg PORTA (1) 18-0 

(tie) Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 19-3 

 5. Peotone 16-0 

 6. Paris 19-1 

(tie) Byron 15-2 

 8. Fieldcrest 17-2 

 9. Central Southeastern 16-2 

10. Princeton 16-2 

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 21. Pana 5. Monmouth-Roseville 5. Eureka 3. Stillman Valley 3. Breese Central 3. DePaul College Prep 2. Sherrard 1. Canton 1.

Class 1A

 1. Galena (9) 18-0 

 2. Mendon Unity 16-2 

 3. Tuscola (1) 20-0 

 4. Okawville (1) 16-3

 5. Brown County 19-2 

 6. Neoga 19-2 

 7. Havana 16-3 

 8. Effingham St. Anthony 16-4 

 9. Christopher 16-1 

10. Father McGivney Catholic 16-2 

Others receiving votes: Nokomis 12. Elmwood 8. Carrollton 7. Hardin County 3. Orangeville 2. Amboy 2. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Woodlawn 1. Hardin Calhoun 1. Tri-County 1. Woodland 1.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

