Rockford Christian holds off Pecatonica

PECATONICA (WREX) — Pecatonica and Rockford Christian are both ranked in their respective classes, and they showed why Monday night. Rockford Christian held off Pecatonica, 73-67, to stay undefeated this year.
Pecatonica got off to a quick 12-2 lead, but Rockford Christian sophomore Elijah Daugherty got hot in the 2nd quarter, scoring 23 of his 30 points in the first half to help the Royal Lions take a 37-31 lead at halftime.
The Indians chipped away and pulled to within one after three quarters, but fellow sophomore Christian Cummings helped close out the game with a big fourth quarter to lead the Royal Lions to the win. He had 27 points, while Pecatonica sophomore Cooper Hoffman scored 23 to lead the Indians.