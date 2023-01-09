 Skip to main content
Rockford Christian holds off Pecatonica

Christian Cummings

Elijah Daugherty scored 30 points in the win.

PECATONICA (WREX) — Pecatonica and Rockford Christian are both ranked in their respective classes, and they showed why Monday night. Rockford Christian held off Pecatonica, 73-67, to stay undefeated this year. 

Pecatonica got off to a quick 12-2 lead, but Rockford Christian sophomore Elijah Daugherty got hot in the 2nd quarter, scoring 23 of his 30 points in the first half to help the Royal Lions take a 37-31 lead at halftime.

The Indians chipped away and pulled to within one after three quarters, but fellow sophomore Christian Cummings helped close out the game with a big fourth quarter to lead the Royal Lions to the win. He had 27 points, while Pecatonica sophomore Cooper Hoffman scored 23 to lead the Indians.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

