Rockford-Christian grad preparing for next journey

ROCKFORD — Royal Lion graduate Marcus Hill had to overcome several bumps in the road to accomplish his dream of playing Division One college hoops.
"The dream came true," Hill said.
"So I was, you know, happy but ready to grind more and try to get to the next level now."
Hill has been about the grind since his senior year at Rockford-Christian when he knew he had the talent to play college hoops.
"Senior year, that's when I figured out I was good," he said.
"I always felt like I was just playing the game for fun forever, but senior year that's when I took it serious and started going to the gym more."
Hill went on to Springfield Commonwealth Academy, a prep school n Massachusetts until the COVID-19 pandemic shut the school down.
He then went on to Alabama's Southern Union State where he averaged 26.0 pts/game (good for third in all of DI JUCO), 7.5 reb/game and 3.9 assists/game.
Hill also finished first in Division One JUCO hoops in total points with 780 last season.
He was named a NJCAA Third Team All-American and was ranked the 32nd best prospect overall in Junior College by JUCORecruiting.com.
During the 2022-23 season, Hill was one of three players to start all 31 games for Southern Union and tallied double-digit points in every game.
Hill also shot 72.2 percent from the free throw line, ranking sixth in the nation for free throws made with 164.
Now, Hill heads to Ohio and Bowling Green University to compete in the MAC conference.
His mentor, Artese Simmons has been working with Marcus since second grade and says this is a special moment for him to see Hill succeed.
"It just makes you feel so great," he said.
"To chase your dreams like he is, it makes me feel so great because there's a lot of kids like him that a lot of people pass by or take interest in. But for us, we felt that if you get all the kids to know they need to be successful, they can all turn out like Marcus. But for him to see him do it is special."
While a transfer to Bowling Green means Hill will come back home as an opponent when they take on NIU, he says it's a game that's been circled on his calendar for a while.
The NIU game is what I'm going to be looking forward to because family is going to come everything no being out there in Alabama. They would have to drive 13 hours out there," he said.
"I'm gonna love it and I said I've been going here since I was a kid so giving back is gonna be best thing."
Hill and Bowling Green are set to head to DeKalb to take on the Huskies this season, a date though, has yet to be confirmed.