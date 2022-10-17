Rockford Christian girls volleyball team led by Father-Daughter Duo

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Stuart Lohrenz and Annie Hilden share a unique bond.
Both head coaches of the Rockford-Christian girls volleyball team, both played a big part in the program and most importantly, Father and Daughter.
Lohrenz was an integral part of starting the Rockford-Christian program back in the early 2000's before stepping away to watch Annie, a right-side hitter on two National Champion teams for Cedarville University, play in college.
After years away from the sport, Annie never thought twice when her dad had a proposal for her.
"He told me last summer you know they're asking me to maybe be a head coach again, would you want to do it with me," Hilden said.
"I've coached other places but I have taken a long time off raising my kids and I said "okay sure lets try it and we kind of had nothing to lose."
Since the two took over, losing hasn't been much of an issue.
The teams nine wins in 2021 were the most in four years.
The Nineteen this season is the most since 2014.
For Dad and Co-Head Coach, one thing has stood out so far while watching and coaching with his daughter.
"I found out that she's the more competitive one than I am," he said.
"She's not afraid to really tell everybody what needs to be done."
While you may think some issues would arise while working with your parent however, both say the combined knowledge the duo share is actually a benefit.
"We realized that you know we have a lot to offer and that's kind of how it got going last year," Hilden said.
"It's not a problem it's working quite well we started a program that had very few wins the year before and were on our way to hopefully a winning season this year," Lohrenz said.
The two rely on their family ties to not only bring success to the players on the court, but also success in life.
"We talk about beyond playing and doing volleyball," Lohrenz said.
"There's some things in life that we need to look at and do better at."
For Lohrenz, it's leaning on the family aspect that helps lead the team.
"We're able to interact a little more like a family and that's really fun," she said.
For Lohrenz, his role of father and co-head coach