Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s
are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Rockford Chamber of Commerce names new President

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford Chamber of Commerce named it's new organizations president on Tuesday.

Caitlin Pusateri is the new President and has experience with the Chamber as she has been in Rockford for more than ten years.

She will now move into the role as president after previously serving as Executive Vice President.

Pusateri will now lead the Chamber's strategic initiatives, create and oversee implementation of impactful regional connections, manage staff and day-to-day operations, and set the path forward for continued organizational success.

“I’m thrilled to continue my work advocating for the businesses that help build up our thriving local economy and diverse community. A strong business environment allows for a vibrant, healthy, and forward-thinking community. With our mission to ‘Lead Business Growth’ as my North Star, I am committed to serve our members, advocate on their behalf, and ensure the Rockford region is good for their prosperity,” Pusateri said.

With more than 1,000 members, the Chamber advocates for public policy focused on business community support and related to public education, crime and safety, and business leadership in the public sector.

Pusateri began working for the Chamber as Executive Director of IGNITE in 2010 and has worked for the Chamber in some capacity ever since.

In October 2015, she became Vice President of Leadership Development.

After being named Executive Vice President in 2021, she continued to develop leadership opportunities for Chamber members and spearhead opportunities to connect members to professional development, economic possibilities, and networking.

Originally from Byron, Pusateri also has worked for The Arthritis Foundation, Rockford University, and Blackhawk Bank.

She completed her master’s degree in organizational leadership with an emphasis in training and development at Lewis University.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in music and business from Illinois Wesleyan University.

She sits on the boards for the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and the Discovery Center Museum.

She previously held board or committee roles on the River District Association, Club Blue, Rockford Leaders, and the YWCA Leader Luncheon.

 

