Rockford celebrates Mother's Day with Luncheon at Embassy Suites Hotel

ROCKFORD — The annual Mother's Day luncheon returns to Rockford.
State Representative Maurice West hosted the Mother's Day luncheon at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Downtown Rockford.
It is the first time the luncheon has been able to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year in partnership with ComEd a resources fair was held, providing information on support and utility services in the area.
Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton also served as the keynote speaker for the event.
Representative West says he was happy to help recreate a space that celebrates women.
"We have a lot of conversations politically about what women should and should not do. This is the day to take away the politics of anything. Take away the injustices that you may experience out there and when you’re in the Embassy today it's all about you,” said Representative, West.
Around 200 mothers were in attendance at this year's luncheon.