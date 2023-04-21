Rockford business promotes sustainability ahead of Earth Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford business that helps people live a sustainable lifestyle is gearing up for its first Earth Day at its Jefferson Street location. Earth: A Zero Waste Company will have Earth Day special events, such as a composting class and other offerings.
"It's just such a celebration," owner Ade Villatoro said. "It's a way to start and initiate your way of sustainable living. If you haven't been a part of a sustainable lifestyle, this is a day you can kickstart that momentum for yourself."
Earth is Rockford's first full sustainable and refill store offering environmentally friendly products that leave no trace and are made with safe ingredients. The store is open from 10-5 Saturday, with special events throughout the day.