Rockford Blue Star Memorial Highway marker rededicated

ROCKFORD -- On Tuesday morning, The Garden Clubs of Illinois, Inc. rededicated a Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker located in the Illinois Route 2 Rock River Rest Area, south of Rockford.
The marker was originally placed in the rest area in November 1970 during the Vietnam War.
The Illinois Department of Transportation worked in partnership with the Garden Clubs of Illinois, Inc. to have the marker restored with flowers planted around it.
The Oregon VFW Post 8739 Honor Guard participated in the ceremony accompanied by members of the Rockford Garden Club, Illinois Department of Transit personnel, and the Museum Director of Rockford's Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum.
The Blue Star Memorial Program began in 1945 as a way to honor the men and women serving in the Armed Forces during 1945.
The name was chosen for the star placed on flags displayed in homes and businesses that represented a military family member.
Garden Clubs envisioned a "ribbon of living memorial plantings" winding through every state and in 1951, that became reality.
Rockford has another marker located at the Veterans Memorial Hall. It was placed in 1976.
Other nearby markers are located in places like Dixon and Belvidere.