...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rockford Blue Star Memorial Highway marker rededicated

Blue Star Memorial Highway marker

ROCKFORD -- On Tuesday morning, The Garden Clubs of Illinois, Inc. rededicated a Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker located in the Illinois Route 2 Rock River Rest Area, south of Rockford. 

The marker was originally placed in the rest area in November 1970 during the Vietnam War. 

The Illinois Department of Transportation worked in partnership with the Garden Clubs of Illinois, Inc. to have the marker restored with flowers planted around it.

The Oregon VFW Post 8739 Honor Guard participated in the ceremony accompanied by members of the Rockford Garden Club, Illinois Department of Transit personnel, and the Museum Director of Rockford's Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum.

The Blue Star Memorial Program began in 1945 as a way to honor the men and women serving in the Armed Forces during 1945. 

The name was chosen for the star placed on flags displayed in homes and businesses that represented a military family member.

Garden Clubs envisioned a "ribbon of living memorial plantings" winding through every state and in 1951, that became reality. 

Rockford has another marker located at the Veterans Memorial Hall. It was placed in 1976.

Other nearby markers are located in places like Dixon and Belvidere.

