Rockford bicyclist killed in Wednesday crash identified

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The bicyclist killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash has been identified.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 43-year-old Bernard Sawtelle, of Rockford.
According to the Coroner's Office and the Rockford Police Department, Sawtelle was riding his bicycle in the 800 block of Brooke Rd. at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a pickup truck.
Sawtelle was found by police trapped under the truck, driven by 52-year-old Todd Norton, of Rockford, after it had hit a pole. Sawtelle was freed from the truck and first responders immediately began life-saving efforts.
Sawtelle was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where was was later pronounced dead.
The Coroner's Office says an autopsy conducted on Thursday found Sawtelle died of blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen.
Rockford Police have charged Norton with four counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs Causing Death.
RPS and the Winnebago County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate the crash.