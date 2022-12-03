 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford bicyclist killed in Wednesday crash identified

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash-Generic
By Andrew Carrigan

According to the Coroner's Office and the Rockford Police Department, Sawtelle was riding his bicycle in the 800 block of Brooke Rd. at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a pickup truck.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The bicyclist killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash has been identified.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 43-year-old Bernard Sawtelle, of Rockford.

According to the Coroner's Office and the Rockford Police Department, Sawtelle was riding his bicycle in the 800 block of Brooke Rd. at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a pickup truck.

Sawtelle was found by police trapped under the truck, driven by 52-year-old Todd Norton, of Rockford, after it had hit a pole. Sawtelle was freed from the truck and first responders immediately began life-saving efforts.

Sawtelle was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where was was later pronounced dead.

The Coroner's Office says an autopsy conducted on Thursday found Sawtelle died of blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen.

Rockford Police have charged Norton with four counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs Causing Death.

RPS and the Winnebago County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate the crash.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you