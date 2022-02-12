Rockford Art Deli kicks off event promoting downtown businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local business is kicking off a month-long campaign promoting other small businesses in the Rockford area.
The Rockford Art Deli held a Free Print Day Saturday, with participants able to bring in a blank shirt and get a Valentine's Day pattern printed on it for free.
Saturday's event was also the kickoff of the Love on Local shopping event throughout downtown Rockford.
Beginning Saturday through February 28, dozens of participating downtown restaurants and stores will be offering special deals, giving participants chances to win prizes from the Rockford Art Deli.
"Just trying to get traffic moving, community driven," says Tyler Meiborg, Clothing Manager at the Rockford Art Deli. "Just trying to get people involved and let them know what all is down here."
Participants can get a sticker whenever they buy any products from the participating businesses. Once you get a total of six stickers, three from restaurants and three from retail shops, you can enter to win prize packages.
According to the Rockford Art Deli, the packages include gift card baskets and a free one-night stay at the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Rockford.
Participating businesses include the Rockford Art Deli, District Bar & Grill, Magpie and the FVV Shop.
You can find more details on the event on the Rockford Art Deli website.