Rockford-area trades career expo to return next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 2022 Building Trades Career Expo will be coming back to Rockford next week after being canceled last year.
The Northwestern Illinois Building Trades Council and Project First Rate are teaming up to bring back the event for hundreds of local students and community members.
Students will have the opportunity to learn more about trades careers through hands-on activities, demonstrations and resources.
The expo was held for over a decade before the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined last year's event.
Paul Nolley, executive director of Project First Rate, says the event will help boost the workforce with students that are eager to learn.
"Really what we are hoping to do, especially with the young people, is give them a sense of a vision of their future, something they can do constructively, something they can really build their future on," Nolley says.
The dozen trades at the expo will have information about their joint labor-management apprenticeship programs, which is an educational partnership between organized labor and contractors.
Graduates of joint labor-management apprenticeship programs, according to Project First Rate, earn over $300,000 more in their lifetime than participants in other training programs.
The expo will run from Tuesday, Feb. 22 to Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Training Center, located at 4525 Boeing Dr.
Information on how to register for the expo can be found on their website.