Rockford-area home sales off to slow start in 2023

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Even though the Rockford housing market is currently experiencing its usual winter slowdown, sales fell an abnormally high 40.4% in January from the previous year.
Rockford isn’t alone, however – sales across the state of Illinois fell 35.3% in January.
Market-wide home sales, including single-family homes and condominiums, in Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties, totaled 196 homes, down from 329 sold last January.
This was the lowest monthly total for homes sold in January dating back 13 years to 2011, when 160 homes were sold.
The January number of homes sold was the lowest total for any month also dating back to January 2011.
Some goods news for home buyers in the new housing stats: Housing price increases somewhat subsided.
The three-month rolling average sales price for a home sold in January was $173,345, 4.1% above the average of $166,493 of last January.
The 4.1% increase was significantly below the overall average price increase of 5.3% in 2022 over 2021 average housing prices.
This was also the smallest year-over-year monthly price increase in the last nine months.
“In January, the market underwent a major shift as higher mortgage rates and lower inventory reduced buyer demand, substantially reducing the pace of home sales and moderated home prices,” commented Conor Brown, CEO, NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors.
Mortgage rates are expected to stabilize while home sales and prices moderate after recent highs.
Based on Freddie Mac data, the monthly average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 6.27% in January 2023, down from the previous month of 6.36%.
The January 2022 average was 3.45%.
“This year we may see the return of greater stability and predictability in the housing market if inflation continues to ease and mortgage rates stabilize,” Brown said.
“This means buyers may not face the extreme competition that was commonplace over the past few years.”
The number of homes for sale was 293 in January compared to 334 in January, 2021, an inventory decline of 12.2%.
This was slightly below the average drop of 12.6% overall in 2022 vs. 2021.
In January 2023, homes sold on average of 34 days, up from 28 days a year ago.
And up significantly from an average 19 days in December.
Brown said the current market holds benefits for both sellers and buyers.
“Sellers currently have less competition with inventory still being at a low level,” Browns said. “And now that interest rates and prices have both leveled off, buyers can take advantage of a less frenzied market, compared to the last two years.”
Brown added that home sales generally pick up during the spring, so 13 WREX will keep an eye on housing trends into the warmer months.