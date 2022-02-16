Rockford Area Crime Stoppers announces new leadership

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Area Crime Stoppers program will soon have new leadership.
Denise Westland has been named as the new Coordinator for the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers program.
The program says current Coordinator James Gulley is retiring.
Westland, based out of the Loves Park Police Department, is a former 911 dispatcher and Records Specialist.
Crime Stoppers Board Chairperson Arles Hendershott says Westland will help the program continue engaging with the community.
"We'd like to get more calls, crime does not happen in a vacuum," Hendershott says. "A lot of times, people are afraid to come forward and say something because they don't want to be seen as a snitch."
Crime Stoppers says Westland has assumed the role effective Wednesday.