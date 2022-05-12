Rockford area cooling centers and splash pads beat the heat

ROCKFORD -- With the soaring temperatures of the last few days, meteorologists advise taking breaks to "cool off."
To achieve this, 13 WREX has compiled a list of spray pads and cooling centers in the area.
The Rockford Park District's (RPD) website states that spray pads are available between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
13 WREX has reached out for comment from RPD to see if splash pads will be turned on sooner due to unseasonably warm temperatures, but have not heard back.
RPD now offers automatic spray pads that can be activated by the push of a button from 1 to 8 p.m.
Automatic spray pad locations:
- Beattie Playground (1251 Rural Street, Rockford, IL)
- Blackhawk Park (101 15th Avenue, Rockford, IL)
- Bloom School Playground (2901 Pelham Road, Rockford, IL)
- Brown Park (2010 North Main Street, Rockford, IL)
- Churchill Park (2002 7th Avenue, Rockford, IL)
- Ekberg Pine Manor (3750 Balsam Ln, Rockford, IL)
- Harmon Park (1924 East Gate Parkway, Rockford, IL)
- Highland Park (3011 Rural St., Rockford, IL)
- Keye-Mallquist Park (1702 11th Street, Rockford, IL)
- Liberty Park (1555 Morgan Street, Rockford, IL)
- Mandeville Park (650 Montague Road, Rockford, IL)
- Sabrooke Playground (2900 Kishwaukee St., Rockford, IL)
- S. Henrietta Park (527 S. Henrietta Street, Rockford, IL)
- Washington Park (3617 Delaware Street, Rockford, IL)
There is also a spray pad in Dahlquist Park (3251 Oak Avenue, Rockford, IL) that will activate based on heat index temperatures.
The RPD website cites heat index degrees activations as the following:
- When the heat index is at least 85 degrees, you can call Customer Service to request that the spray pad be turned on between 1 and 5 p.m.
- When the heat index is at least 95 degrees, the RPD will automatically activate the spray pads from 1 to 5 p.m.
- When the heat index is over 100 degrees, the RPD will activate the spray pads from 1 to 8 p.m.
City of Belvidere also lists cooling centers available in both Winnebago and Boone Counties.
Winnebago County Sites:
The Carpenter' s Place
1149 Railroad Ave. Rockford
Open Monday to Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Winnebago County Justice Center
650 W. State St. Rockford
Lobby open 24 hours, 7 days a week
Women' s Crisis Center of the Rockford Rescue Mission
809 Cedar St. Rockford
Women and Children Only
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week
Men's Crisis Center of the Rockford Rescue Mission
715 W. State St. Rockford
Open from 7:00am to 7:00pm, 7 days a week
Meals served 3 times per day at 7:00am, Noon, 5:30pm
Pecatonica Village Hall
405 Main St. Pecatonica
Open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Village of Machesney Park
300 Roosevelt Rd. Machesney Park
Open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Boone County Sites:
- Salvation Army
422 S. Main St. Belvidere
Open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
- Belvidere Public Safety Building
615 N. Main St. Belvidere
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week
Area State-Authorized Sites:
- Illinois Dept. of Human Services
Family Community Resource Center
1111 N. Avon St. Rockford
Open Monday through Fri 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(except State and Federal holidays)
- Belvidere Oasis/ Illinois Tollway
East of Belvidere Toll Plaza on 190
Open 24 hours, 7 days a week
13 WREX will update this list when more information becomes available.