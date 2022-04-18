Rockford approves new City Market footprint which will close parts of State Street

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The controversy over City Market's 2022 footprint came to an end at Monday's City Council meeting.
Aldermen voted 10-2 in favor of approving the adjusted footprint from last Monday's meeting. The passed footprint closes State Street between Wyman Street and Madison Street.
For a visual of both the original and amended City Market maps, click HERE.
The State Street Closure is what dozens of downtown business owners rallied against. 510 Threads owner Sandi Kohn says she understands closing down for a day or two for parades and Stroll on State, but the 20 week commitment is something she doesn't support.
"It's kind of overreaching," Kohn said. "It's just a long period of time Sometimes the streets are empty in general because I think as many people go to the market, there's a lot of people that just don't want to come down here and do business on Fridays because there's just so much road closure down here."
However, after two hours of discussion, aldermen felt like they found a compromise last week by opening up Madison Street and moving back the State Street barricades by a block.
Rock River Development Partnership Chairman Peter Provenzano says that the conflict between businesses and City Market was difficult, he believes it shows the transformation of downtown over the last decade into a place people care about.
"I don't want to think about this as both sides because everyone cares about downtown and wants to see downtown be a vibrant place," Provenzano said.
Kohn says that even though she doesn't like the decision council made, she will continue to work with the market and appreciates the attention it brought downtown over the years.
"It kind of woke us all up a little bit in some ways as to how we can create create an robust and exciting downtown Friday night, but again, we just really want that to happen with traffic patterns," Kohn said.
City Market officially kicks off on Friday, May 20.