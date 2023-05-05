Rockford apartment unit catches fire overnight

ROCKFORD — At 4:13 a.m., a fire was reported by a tenant of a 7-unit apartment building at 1520 21st. Avenue.
According to a release from Rockford Fire, the tenant that lived in the unit next door smelled smoke and discovered a fire was burning through the exterior door of a vacant, middle apartment.
Rockford firefighters arrived to find a moderate amount of fire burning around the entry of the center apartment. Crews extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading.
Neighboring occupants were notified and temporarily moved to safety.
The fire was deemed accidental and was confined to the center apartment that was unoccupied due to renovation.
All occupants of the building were able to return to their apartments once the firefighters deemed them safe to occupy.
No tenants or firefighters were injured.