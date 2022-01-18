Rockford animal advocates outline resources available for pets in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Animal advocates are educating the public on ways to keep their pets safe.
Over the weekend, Stephanie Hicks, the executive director of CARE for PETS, found a dead and abandoned dead in Rockford.
"It's extremely frustrating because there are resources available for food, shelter, straw; things that we can do to prevent animals from suffering starvation and cold," said Hicks.
13 News is not sharing the photos of the dog because they are graphic. But, the photos show clear signs the dog was neglected and severely malnourished according to Hicks.
"That dog, it was stuck in a crate and had no other opportunity but to hopefully wait for its owner to come back and bring it food and warmth," she said. "And we have to stand up for that."
CARE for PETS is not the only organization that can provide resources for pet-owners in-need. Winnebago Animal Services can also direct owners to resources.
"A lot of people say they would not want to do this kind of work because it would be too hard, but we actually care enough that we're willing to take on those challenges to meet these types of things that come up," said Roger Tresemer, the patrol operations manager for Winnebago Animal Services. "Animal abuse, animal neglect. People in general that need help caring for their pet."
Tresemer and Hicks hope more education teaches people there is no need to abandon or neglect a dog, or any other animal.
"If you take on the responsibility of having a pet, you're absolutely obligated to provide the best you can for it," Tresemer said. "But there are resources out there if you're having financial trouble."
A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on who is responsible for the dead dog found in Rockford. Those who know what might have happened are asked to contact CARE for PETS.
Those looking to know more about resources for pet owners should contact CARE for PETS or Winnebago Animal Services.