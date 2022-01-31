Rockford airport to add 500-1,000 jobs after record setting year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 2021 was another record setting year for the Chicago Rockford International Airport in terms of cargo and passenger travel.
In 2021, cargo numbers grew 25%, with over 3.4 billion pounds of landed weight traveling through RFD compared to 2.7 billion pounds in 2020.
December was the largest single month ever for cargo, with more than 431 million pounds of landed weight moving through, the airport says.
The leading driver of cargo growth was the sheer increase in the number of cargo flights, in addition to the new international cargo operations at RFD. Medical instruments/equipment, cell phones and computers were among some of the top imports and exports coming through RFD in 2021.
“RFD has experienced back-to-back record-breaking years, which is a direct result of our intentional efforts to continually improve and expand infrastructure and bring new developments to the airport campus,” said Mike Dunn, Executive Director, RFD.
After a record year, the airport is prepared to add new jobs.
The airport's deputy director of operations and planning, Zack Oakley, told 13 WREX the airport is getting ready to add 500-1,000 jobs. Oakley didn't say when the airport will officially add the jobs or say what kind of jobs would be available.
We'll continue to provide updates on the availability of the jobs in the coming weeks and months.
Passenger Travel Climbing
RFD also saw an increase in the total number of passengers it served in 2021, to numbers that mimic what the airport saw before the pandemic began. More than 103,000 passengers flew out of RFD – a 22% increase compared to 2020. RFD also set an organizational record with the most successful December ever for passenger travel. For comparison, there was a 26% increase in passenger travel in December compared to December 2019 (pre-pandemic).
The airport is served by Allegiant Air, which offers flights to seven nonstop destinations including Las Vegas, NV; Phoenix, AZ; and Orlando, Clearwater, Punta Gorda, Destin, and Sarasota, FL.
“People were ready to get back out and travel last year, and we’re thrilled and grateful they chose RFD as their travel partner,” said Dunn. “We remain committed to providing convenient and hassle-free passenger service and look forward to adding to our lineup of destinations in the future.”