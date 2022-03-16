Rockford airport set to receive $5M in federal funds

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Chicago Rockford International Airport is receiving federal funds to help expansion efforts.
On Wednesday, Senator Dick Durbin announced the Rockford Airport Authority will be receiving $5 million to construct an aircraft parking apron for increased international air cargo traffic as part of the airport's new international cargo facility.
The funds are part of the FY2022 Omnibus appropriations bill that was signed last week.
In total, Sen. Durbin was able to secure $211 million in funding for the state.
$334,000 will be going to Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital to renovate three labor and delivery rooms to include new casework, lighting and equipment and restrooms.
The YMCA of Rock River Valley is receiving $775,000 for its Youth Equity Center, which focuses on programing to help break the cycle of poverty. The programs also address social determinants of health for youth in the community.