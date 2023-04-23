 Skip to main content
Rock Valley Softball's impressive win streak comes to an end

RVC Web Pic
By Derek Bayne

ROCKFORD — The Rock Valley College Lady Golden Eagles Softball team hasn't lost a game since April 2nd when they lost four in a row to Indian Hills Community College.

Since then, the Lady Golden Eagles have been on a roll winning an impressive sixteen games in a row with a current record of 32 and 7.

They welcomed Kirkwood Community College to Rockford on Sunday for a chance to extend that streak to eighteen.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Madison Carlson led things off in the circle for RVC. 

Grace Stevenson helped her pitcher out in the bottom of the first with a three run homerun.

RVC would add a run on a fielders choice in the fourth.

Carlson would cruise through the first four innings of the first game before giving up one in the fifth and three in the sixth as Kirkwood would tie it up.

Ava Martin would come up clutch in game one as she would single in the bottom of the sixth scoring a run and ultimately giving RVC their 17th straight win.

However, the second game would be a complete 180 from game one.

Hannah Martin would struggle in two and a third innings giving up six earned runs.

Kirkwood's bats became hot on a cold day in the second game as they would score 10 runs on 12 hits, en route to a 10-3 win over RVC.

The Lady Golden Eagles streak was snapped at 17 games, but they look to start a new one when Parkland College comes to Rockford on Tuesday afternoon.

