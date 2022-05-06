Rock River Valley Stingrays coach wins '30 under 30' award

ROCKFORD -- The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) "30 Under 30" award has been granted to the YMCA of Rock River Valley Stingrays team head coach, Dan Vale.
With the award, Vale earns a grant to attend the ASCA World Clinic in Las Vegas to further develop his coaching skillset.
A former competitive swimmer and resident of Northern California, Vale has already shown great success with the Y's Stringrays team in a short time:
- More than 15 team records were broken throughout the course of the Winter season.
- The Stingrays' 8 & Under Boys and 14 & Under Girls each placed 1st in their divisions at the District Championships.
- Swimmers Camden Taylor and Jeremy Mueller each won a 21 & Under Boys State Title in the 50 and 100 Freestyle, respectively.
- 5 swimmers and 4 relays were sent to compete at the YMC Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.
"We are thrilled for Coach Dan on earning this national recognition," said Jamie Lowery, Senior Program Director of Aquatics, YMCA of Rock River Valley.
"Coach Dan has brought an incredible level of skill and experience to our team and we know this clinic will only further enhance his talent to benefit our swimmers."