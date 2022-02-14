Rock River Valley Blood Center breaks ground on new donor center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday afternoon for a new blood donor center in Rockford.
The Rock River Valley Blood Center says the new donor center will be located at 418 N. Longwood St. in Rockford, across the parking lot from its current 6th St. location.
The donor center is expected to open in Summer 2022 and will be 8,700 square feet, the RRVBC says.
The organization purchased the Longwood Drive building from the City of Rockford in 2011 and has been utilizing it for storage. A nearly 1,400-square-foot addition is being added to the building to create the layout and size needed to enhance donor experience the Blood Center’s dedicated donors and attract additional donors to meet the region’s ongoing blood donation needs. The blood center is using all local contractors for the construction.
The organization says being close to its current location was critical for its donor center.
“We love our current downtown location and the neighborhood we are in as we have been in the current location since the 1960s,” said Lisa Entrikin, CEO of the Rock River Valley Blood Center. “We feel a huge sense of community here and wanted to continue to be a convenient place for our dedicated donor base to visit. When we began to outgrow our current location, we wanted to stay nearby and prioritized a plan that would allow us to stay in close proximity to our current location.”
The current donor center located at 419 North 6th Street will be home to the RRVBC lab, storage, and administration offices.