Rock River Recreation Path once-a-month walking tours return

ROCKFORD -- The Rockford Park District has announced the return of its award-winning two-mile scenic walk and organized tour along the Rock River Recreation Path.
The free guided walking sculpture tour will be held once a month on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., departing from outside the Nicholas Conservatory entrance, located at 1354 North Second Street.
The dates of the tour for 2022 are June 9, July 14, August 11, and September 8.
The tour will feature 16 sculptures, some by local artists, but many donations to the Park District.
Pre-registration is required either online or by phone at 815-987-8858.
Walking shoes and a bottle of water are recommended and participants should plan to dress for the weather.